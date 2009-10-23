[youtube:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTtEeTuc1Hw]
Original Ad from Verizon:
[youtube:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPYM-XTqcec]
iDon’t piss off users with willy-nilly app rejections.
iDon’t treat my purchasers as if they merely rent me.
iDon’t force a backup per day everytime the user connects to the computer.
iDon’t take forever and a day to perform backups.
iDon’t know how to spell freedom of choice.
iDon’t know why anyone who has me would buy an Android.
…. I’m a user. I DO know.
Comment by iPhone2MyTouch — October 23, 2009 #
I do enjoy that Apple checks apps and my phone doesn’t crash because of buggy software.
I can jailbreak if I want to and I won’t get arrested.
It doesn’t have to do backup, the user is to stupid to uncheck that option.
I use a old machine so I go through USB 1 and it’s slow, if I was using USB 2 it would zoom.
I have the choice to have the best phone and that’s why I have a iPhone.
I know why people would buy a droid, because that’s what they want.
Sorry your bashing fell through, now go buy a computer with USB 2, instead of getting a Droid, because you will have the same problems.
Comment by Brian — November 23, 2009 #
