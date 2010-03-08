-->
iPhone News
iPhone News about the iPhone Accessories for the iPhone iPhones Software / Widgets for the iPhone Coming soon Reviews of the iPhone Coming soon Coming soon

Impressive a medical search engine on your iPhone

March 8, 2010 on 1:26 am | In iPhones | 1 Comment

MedTango.com has developped an iPhone version of their Medical Search Engine that is very impressive. It contains all the information that are in the web version of the web application, but totally adapted to the iPhone. Very good job from the team behind it.

Your iPhone is also automatically detected apparently, I guess the iPod Touch as well.

MedTango is also available on Android, I’ve just tested on my Google Nexus One, and it looks the same as on the iPhone.

If you want to have a look, here it is:

MedTango Homepage

Medical Search Engine

MedTango Wikipedia

MedTango Images

1 Comment »

RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URI

  1. so iPhone OS 4 is release, finallYyyyy:) I have a dev account, any one wants to test iPhone OS 4 before summer??? mail me at ideveloper9611@gmail.com

    Comment by john — April 8, 2010 #

Leave a comment

XHTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

iPhone Blog