March 8, 2010 on 1:26 am | In iPhones | 1 Comment

MedTango.com has developped an iPhone version of their Medical Search Engine that is very impressive. It contains all the information that are in the web version of the web application, but totally adapted to the iPhone. Very good job from the team behind it.

Your iPhone is also automatically detected apparently, I guess the iPod Touch as well.

MedTango is also available on Android, I’ve just tested on my Google Nexus One, and it looks the same as on the iPhone.

If you want to have a look, here it is: