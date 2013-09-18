-->
iOS 7

September 18, 2013

Here is the full official list of new features of the latest mobile operating system by Apple:

iOS 7

 

This update features a beautiful new design and also contains hundreds of new features, including the following:

 

  • •  New design
  •         ?  Redesigned interface updates the entire system and every built-in app
  •         ?  Subtle motion and animation; layers and translucency provide depth
  •         ?  Elegant new color palette and refined typography
  •         ?  Updated system sounds and ringtones
  • •  Control Center
  •         ?  Quick access to commonly used controls and apps with a swipe up from the bottom of the screen
  •         ?  Turn on & off Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb; adjust screen brightness; access media controls; turn on AirPlay and AirDrop
  •         ?  Quickly access flashlight, timer, calculator, camera and music controls
  • •  Notification Center improvements
  •         ?  New Today view gives you an overview of your day, including weather, calendar, and stocks
  •         ?  Notifications dismissed on one device dismisses across all your devices
  • •  Multitasking improvements
  •         ?  Preview screens of open apps when you switch between them
  •         ?  Permits any app to keep content up-to-date in the background
  • •  Camera improvements
  •         ?  Swipe through different camera modes – video, still photo, square aspect, and panorama
  •         ?  Real-time photo filters with iPhone 4S or later, and iPod touch (5th generation)
  • •  Photos improvements
  •         ?  Automatically organizes your photos and videos based on time and location into Moments
  •         ?  iCloud Photo Sharing supports multiple contributors and videos, plus a new Activity view
  •         ?  Add photo filter effects
  •         ?  Flickr and Vimeo support
  • •  AirDrop
  •         ?  Quickly and easily share content with people nearby
  •         ?  Securely encrypted transfers with no network or setup required
  •         ?  Supported on iPhone 5, iPad (4th generation), iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation) and requires an iCloud account
  • •  Safari improvements
  •         ?  New iPhone tab view that lets you easily switch between open web pages
  •         ?  Unified smart search field for both search terms and web addresses
  •         ?  Shared Links shows web pages shared by people you follow on Twitter
  • •  iTunes Radio
  •         ?  Streaming radio service
  •         ?  Pick from over 250 featured and genre-focused stations
  •         ?  Start your own station from your favorite artist or song
  • •  Siri improvements
  •         ?  New, more natural sounding male and female voices for US English, French and German
  •         ?  Integrated Wikipedia, Twitter search, and Bing web search results
  •         ?  Change settings including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and brightness
  •         ?  Supported on iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPad with Retina display, iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation)
  • •  App Store improvements
  •         ?  See apps relevant to your current location with Popular Near Me
  •         ?  Discover age-appropriate apps in the Kids category
  •         ?  Keep your apps up to date automatically
  • •  Find My iPhone Activation Lock
  •         ?  Turning off Find My iPhone, erasing your device, reactivation, and signing out of iCloud requires your Apple ID password
  •         ?  A custom message can be displayed on your device even after a remote erase
  • •  iTunes Store improvements
  •         ?  Preview and buy songs you’ve heard on iTunes Radio while inside the iTunes Store
  •         ?  Add to, and shop from, your iTunes Wish List
  •         ?  Scan code with camera to redeem iTunes Gift Cards
  • •  Music improvements
  •         ?  Play music purchases from iCloud
  •         ?  Rotate your iPhone or iPod touch to browse your music with the Album Wall
  • •  Videos improvements
  •         ?  Play movie and TV show purchases from iCloud
  •         ?  View similar movies and TV shows from Related
  • •  Maps improvements
  •         ?  Turn-by-turn walking directions
  •         ?  Automatic night mode
  •         ?  Bookmarks shared across devices via iCloud
  • •  Mail improvements
  •         ?  New Smart Mailboxes, including Unread, Attachments, All Drafts and To or CC
  •         ?  Improved search
  •         ?  View PDF annotations
  • •  FaceTime audio calling
  • •  Block unwanted Phone, Messages and FaceTime callers
  • •  Support for sending long MMS messages
  • •  Pull down on any Home Screen to reveal Spotlight search
  • •  Scan to acquire Passbook passes
  • •  New ringtones, alarms, alerts and system sounds
  • •  Definitions of a selected word for additional languages: Italian, Korean, and Dutch
  • •  Inclinometer in the Compass app
  • •  Wi-Fi HotSpot 2.0 support
  • •  Accessibility features
  •         ?  Individuals with limited physical motor skills can now control their device using Switch Control
  •         ?  Customize closed caption style
  •         ?  Handwriting input support in VoiceOver
  •         ?  Math input support using Nemeth Braille in VoiceOver
  •         ?  Select from multiple premium voices for speak selection and VoiceOver
  •         ?  Support for Made for iPhone Hearing Aids and stereo audio for iPhone 5 and iPod touch (5th generation)
  • •  Enterprise features
  •         ?  Manage which apps and accounts are used to open documents and attachments
  •         ?  Per App VPN
  •         ?  App Store license management
  •         ?  Enterprise single sign-on
  •         ?  Remote configuration of managed apps
  •         ?  Automatic data protection for third-party apps
  •         ?  Exchange Notes syncing
  •         ?  Install custom fonts
  •         ?  New management queries and restrictions
  • •  Education features
  •         ?  Mobile device management for Apple TV
  •         ?  Request AirPlay Mirroring from a student device to Apple TV
  •         ?  Pre-configure AirPlay destinations and AirPrint printers
  •         ?  Streamlined MDM enrollment
  •         ?  Ability to restrict changes to accounts
  •         ?  Web content filtering
  •         ?  Authorized apps can initiate single app mode
  •         ?  Configure accessibility settings for single app mode
  • •  Features for China
  •         ?  Tencent Weibo integration
  •         ?  Chinese-English bilingual dictionary
  •         ?  Improved handwriting input with improved accuracy, stroke order independence and support for simultaneous multiple character input
  • •  Bug fixes

 

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas.

 

For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website:

http://support.apple.com/kb/HT1222

