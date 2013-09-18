iOS 7 September 18, 2013 on 5:58 pm | In iPhones | No Comments Here is the full official list of new features of the latest mobile operating system by Apple: iOS 7 This update features a beautiful new design and also contains hundreds of new features, including the following: • New design

? Redesigned interface updates the entire system and every built-in app

? Subtle motion and animation; layers and translucency provide depth

? Elegant new color palette and refined typography

? Updated system sounds and ringtones

• Control Center

? Quick access to commonly used controls and apps with a swipe up from the bottom of the screen

? Turn on & off Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb; adjust screen brightness; access media controls; turn on AirPlay and AirDrop

? Quickly access flashlight, timer, calculator, camera and music controls

• Notification Center improvements

? New Today view gives you an overview of your day, including weather, calendar, and stocks

? Notifications dismissed on one device dismisses across all your devices

• Multitasking improvements

? Preview screens of open apps when you switch between them

? Permits any app to keep content up-to-date in the background

• Camera improvements

? Swipe through different camera modes – video, still photo, square aspect, and panorama

? Real-time photo filters with iPhone 4S or later, and iPod touch (5th generation)

• Photos improvements

? Automatically organizes your photos and videos based on time and location into Moments

? iCloud Photo Sharing supports multiple contributors and videos, plus a new Activity view

? Add photo filter effects

? Flickr and Vimeo support

• AirDrop

? Quickly and easily share content with people nearby

? Securely encrypted transfers with no network or setup required

? Supported on iPhone 5, iPad (4th generation), iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation) and requires an iCloud account

• Safari improvements

? New iPhone tab view that lets you easily switch between open web pages

? Unified smart search field for both search terms and web addresses

? Shared Links shows web pages shared by people you follow on Twitter

• iTunes Radio

? Streaming radio service

? Pick from over 250 featured and genre-focused stations

? Start your own station from your favorite artist or song

• Siri improvements

? New, more natural sounding male and female voices for US English, French and German

? Integrated Wikipedia, Twitter search, and Bing web search results

? Change settings including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and brightness

? Supported on iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPad with Retina display, iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation)

• App Store improvements

? See apps relevant to your current location with Popular Near Me

? Discover age-appropriate apps in the Kids category

? Keep your apps up to date automatically

• Find My iPhone Activation Lock

? Turning off Find My iPhone, erasing your device, reactivation, and signing out of iCloud requires your Apple ID password

? A custom message can be displayed on your device even after a remote erase

• iTunes Store improvements

? Preview and buy songs you’ve heard on iTunes Radio while inside the iTunes Store

? Add to, and shop from, your iTunes Wish List

? Scan code with camera to redeem iTunes Gift Cards

• Music improvements

? Play music purchases from iCloud

? Rotate your iPhone or iPod touch to browse your music with the Album Wall

• Videos improvements

? Play movie and TV show purchases from iCloud

? View similar movies and TV shows from Related

• Maps improvements

? Turn-by-turn walking directions

? Automatic night mode

? Bookmarks shared across devices via iCloud

• Mail improvements

? New Smart Mailboxes, including Unread, Attachments, All Drafts and To or CC

? Improved search

? View PDF annotations

• FaceTime audio calling

• Block unwanted Phone, Messages and FaceTime callers

• Support for sending long MMS messages

• Pull down on any Home Screen to reveal Spotlight search

• Scan to acquire Passbook passes

• New ringtones, alarms, alerts and system sounds

• Definitions of a selected word for additional languages: Italian, Korean, and Dutch

• Inclinometer in the Compass app

• Wi-Fi HotSpot 2.0 support

• Accessibility features

? Individuals with limited physical motor skills can now control their device using Switch Control

? Customize closed caption style

? Handwriting input support in VoiceOver

? Math input support using Nemeth Braille in VoiceOver

? Select from multiple premium voices for speak selection and VoiceOver

? Support for Made for iPhone Hearing Aids and stereo audio for iPhone 5 and iPod touch (5th generation)

• Enterprise features

? Manage which apps and accounts are used to open documents and attachments

? Per App VPN

? App Store license management

? Enterprise single sign-on

? Remote configuration of managed apps

? Automatic data protection for third-party apps

? Exchange Notes syncing

? Install custom fonts

? New management queries and restrictions

• Education features

? Mobile device management for Apple TV

? Request AirPlay Mirroring from a student device to Apple TV

? Pre-configure AirPlay destinations and AirPrint printers

? Streamlined MDM enrollment

? Ability to restrict changes to accounts

? Web content filtering

? Authorized apps can initiate single app mode

? Configure accessibility settings for single app mode

• Features for China

? Tencent Weibo integration

? Chinese-English bilingual dictionary

? Improved handwriting input with improved accuracy, stroke order independence and support for simultaneous multiple character input

• Bug fixes Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: http://support.apple.com/kb/HT1222