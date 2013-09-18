|
Here is the full official list of new features of the latest mobile operating system by Apple:
iOS 7
This update features a beautiful new design and also contains hundreds of new features, including the following:
- • New design
- ? Redesigned interface updates the entire system and every built-in app
- ? Subtle motion and animation; layers and translucency provide depth
- ? Elegant new color palette and refined typography
- ? Updated system sounds and ringtones
- • Control Center
- ? Quick access to commonly used controls and apps with a swipe up from the bottom of the screen
- ? Turn on & off Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb; adjust screen brightness; access media controls; turn on AirPlay and AirDrop
- ? Quickly access flashlight, timer, calculator, camera and music controls
- • Notification Center improvements
- ? New Today view gives you an overview of your day, including weather, calendar, and stocks
- ? Notifications dismissed on one device dismisses across all your devices
- • Multitasking improvements
- ? Preview screens of open apps when you switch between them
- ? Permits any app to keep content up-to-date in the background
- • Camera improvements
- ? Swipe through different camera modes – video, still photo, square aspect, and panorama
- ? Real-time photo filters with iPhone 4S or later, and iPod touch (5th generation)
- • Photos improvements
- ? Automatically organizes your photos and videos based on time and location into Moments
- ? iCloud Photo Sharing supports multiple contributors and videos, plus a new Activity view
- ? Add photo filter effects
- ? Flickr and Vimeo support
- • AirDrop
- ? Quickly and easily share content with people nearby
- ? Securely encrypted transfers with no network or setup required
- ? Supported on iPhone 5, iPad (4th generation), iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation) and requires an iCloud account
- • Safari improvements
- ? New iPhone tab view that lets you easily switch between open web pages
- ? Unified smart search field for both search terms and web addresses
- ? Shared Links shows web pages shared by people you follow on Twitter
- • iTunes Radio
- ? Streaming radio service
- ? Pick from over 250 featured and genre-focused stations
- ? Start your own station from your favorite artist or song
- • Siri improvements
- ? New, more natural sounding male and female voices for US English, French and German
- ? Integrated Wikipedia, Twitter search, and Bing web search results
- ? Change settings including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and brightness
- ? Supported on iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPad with Retina display, iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation)
- • App Store improvements
- ? See apps relevant to your current location with Popular Near Me
- ? Discover age-appropriate apps in the Kids category
- ? Keep your apps up to date automatically
- • Find My iPhone Activation Lock
- ? Turning off Find My iPhone, erasing your device, reactivation, and signing out of iCloud requires your Apple ID password
- ? A custom message can be displayed on your device even after a remote erase
- • iTunes Store improvements
- ? Preview and buy songs you’ve heard on iTunes Radio while inside the iTunes Store
- ? Add to, and shop from, your iTunes Wish List
- ? Scan code with camera to redeem iTunes Gift Cards
- • Music improvements
- ? Play music purchases from iCloud
- ? Rotate your iPhone or iPod touch to browse your music with the Album Wall
- • Videos improvements
- ? Play movie and TV show purchases from iCloud
- ? View similar movies and TV shows from Related
- • Maps improvements
- ? Turn-by-turn walking directions
- ? Automatic night mode
- ? Bookmarks shared across devices via iCloud
- • Mail improvements
- ? New Smart Mailboxes, including Unread, Attachments, All Drafts and To or CC
- ? Improved search
- ? View PDF annotations
- • FaceTime audio calling
- • Block unwanted Phone, Messages and FaceTime callers
- • Support for sending long MMS messages
- • Pull down on any Home Screen to reveal Spotlight search
- • Scan to acquire Passbook passes
- • New ringtones, alarms, alerts and system sounds
- • Definitions of a selected word for additional languages: Italian, Korean, and Dutch
- • Inclinometer in the Compass app
- • Wi-Fi HotSpot 2.0 support
- • Accessibility features
- ? Individuals with limited physical motor skills can now control their device using Switch Control
- ? Customize closed caption style
- ? Handwriting input support in VoiceOver
- ? Math input support using Nemeth Braille in VoiceOver
- ? Select from multiple premium voices for speak selection and VoiceOver
- ? Support for Made for iPhone Hearing Aids and stereo audio for iPhone 5 and iPod touch (5th generation)
- • Enterprise features
- ? Manage which apps and accounts are used to open documents and attachments
- ? Per App VPN
- ? App Store license management
- ? Enterprise single sign-on
- ? Remote configuration of managed apps
- ? Automatic data protection for third-party apps
- ? Exchange Notes syncing
- ? Install custom fonts
- ? New management queries and restrictions
- • Education features
- ? Mobile device management for Apple TV
- ? Request AirPlay Mirroring from a student device to Apple TV
- ? Pre-configure AirPlay destinations and AirPrint printers
- ? Streamlined MDM enrollment
- ? Ability to restrict changes to accounts
- ? Web content filtering
- ? Authorized apps can initiate single app mode
- ? Configure accessibility settings for single app mode
- • Features for China
- ? Tencent Weibo integration
- ? Chinese-English bilingual dictionary
- ? Improved handwriting input with improved accuracy, stroke order independence and support for simultaneous multiple character input
- • Bug fixes
Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas.
For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website:
http://support.apple.com/kb/HT1222
