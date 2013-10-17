October 17, 2013 on 5:38 pm | In iPhones | No Comments

Facebook ad profit a staggering 1,790% more on iPhone than Android

Read more at http://venturebeat.com/2013/10/16/facebook-ad-profit-a-staggering-1790-more-on-iphone-than-android/#fdppbMVShEYLxoZS.99